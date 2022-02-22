Raphinha celebrates scoring Leeds United's equaliser with the fans at Elland Road. Pic: Simon Hulme.

The hotly-anticipated fixture - the first of its kind to be played in front of a packed home crowd since 2003 - did not disappoint.

With the rain pouring down and the Elland Road faithful in fine voice, the game got off to a rip-roaring start.

Manchester United took a two-goal lead into the interval thanks to a pair of easy headers by Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Fans wait for the big game.

Leeds were lively on the restart, though, and clawed a goal back as Rodrigo's cross sailed straight into the top corner of David de Gea's net.

Just 24 seconds later, Elland Road erupted with noise as Raphinha's back-post tap-in put the teams on equal terms.

Reds substitute Fred reclaimed the lead for Manchester in the 70th minute, before Anthony Elanga made it 4-2 to top off a dramatic afternoon in LS11.

Here are some of the best pictures of the fans who braved the wet to support the Whites on Sunday afternoon:

An early bird.

Fans salute ahead of kick off.

A young fan with a special request.

Fans in full voice ahead of kick-off.

Young fans take in the view at Elland Road.

The Elland Road faithful belt out Marching on Together.

Passion at Elland Road.

Fans await kick off.

Fans getting excited for the big game.

Flying the flag.

All smiles ahead of kick-off.

Salute for the Whites.

Scarves up for Leeds.

The South Stand giving it everything.

Young fans enjoying the matchday experience.

Flying the flag for Leeds.

The Elland Road faithful.

Leeds Leeds Leeds

Who are ya?

Passion at Elland Road.

We all follow Leeds United.

All Leeds aren't we.