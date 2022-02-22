24 of the best pictures of Leeds United support in the packed Elland Road stands against Manchester United
36,715 football fans poured into Elland Road to witness Leeds United take on Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
The hotly-anticipated fixture - the first of its kind to be played in front of a packed home crowd since 2003 - did not disappoint.
With the rain pouring down and the Elland Road faithful in fine voice, the game got off to a rip-roaring start.
Manchester United took a two-goal lead into the interval thanks to a pair of easy headers by Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
Leeds were lively on the restart, though, and clawed a goal back as Rodrigo's cross sailed straight into the top corner of David de Gea's net.
Just 24 seconds later, Elland Road erupted with noise as Raphinha's back-post tap-in put the teams on equal terms.
Reds substitute Fred reclaimed the lead for Manchester in the 70th minute, before Anthony Elanga made it 4-2 to top off a dramatic afternoon in LS11.
Here are some of the best pictures of the fans who braved the wet to support the Whites on Sunday afternoon: