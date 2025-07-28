Five ex-Leeds players rank in West Yorkshire’s 10 most notable athletes

Former Leeds United footballers are joined by one of the world’s deadliest strikers, and a rhythmic gymnast who became a household TV presenter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Leeds United prepare to rejoin England’s top-flight on Monday, 18 August, a number of former players have been recognised for their enduring popularity in a new study by sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

Taking the birthplaces and Wikipedia profile searches of more than 27,000 UK-born athletes, Harrod Sport’s research reveals which sportspeople are the most notable in 2025, according to the average monthly number of profile searches each athlete receives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topping the ranking is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who was born in Leeds before moving to his father’s native country of Norway at a young age. His father Alf-Inge "Alfie" Haaland played in midfield for Leeds United from 1997 to 2000.

Erling Haaland is the most notable athlete in 2025 to be born in West Yorkshire.

James Milner is the first former Leeds player to rank in West Yorkshire’s most notable sportspeople in second place, with an average of 51,720 profile searches per month for his Wikipedia profile.

West Yorkshire’s 10 most notable sportspeople in 2025

Based on the average monthly number of Wikipedia profile searches

Erling Haaland (football): 184,440 profile searches James Milner (football): 51,720 Gabby Logan (rhythmic gymnastics): 35,700 James Tavernier (football): 28,890 Kalvin Phillips (football): 23,820 Mike Tindall (rugby union): 17,070 Marcus Tavernier (football): 16,410 Nile Wilson (artistic gymnastics): 16,260 Alan Smith (football): 15,390 Oli McBurnie (football): 14,760

Leeds-born Gabby Logan MBE competed for Wales as a rhythmic gymnast in the Commonwealth Games, before later making a name for herself as a sports television presenter.

Other former Leeds players include James Tavernier (fourth) who spent six seasons in the club’s academy before kickstarting his senior career for Newcastle United in 2009. His Wikipedia profile receives an average of 28,890 searches per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalvin Phillips ranks fifth with 23,820 monthly searches. Phillips most recently went out on loan to Ipswich Town in the 2024/25 season from his parent club Manchester City. He has only managed to earn 16 appearances at City since his transfer from Leeds United in 2022.

Alan Smith (ninth) and Oli Mcburnie (10th) make up the remaining ex-Leeds players to appear in West Yorkshire’s top 10 for 2025. Smith was part of a memorable forward line for Leeds in the early 2000s, which also included Australian striker Mark Viduka and Michael Bridges. Oli McBurnie spent his youth career at Leeds before transferring to Bradford City.

Harrod Sport’s research into West Yorkshire’s most notable athletes forms part of a wider project that uncovers the most notable sportspeople from every English county in 2025. You can learn more about which other sportspeople rank highest in other parts of Yorkshire and the rest of England via their ‘Hometown Heroes’ research here: harrodsport.com/advice-and-guides/hometown-heroes