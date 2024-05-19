Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight tennis courts in Leeds could see huge improvements as part of a significant investment in the sport.

The courts, that are free for the public to use, would undergo work this summer if the funding is approved.

Users were told this week that a number of meetings have been held between Leeds City Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) - and that eight courts have been earmarked for improvements.

Eight tennis courts across Leeds could see improvements if new funding is approved. Photo: Tony Johnson.

They are at Roundhay Park, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Chapel Allerton Park, Grove Road Recreation Ground, Harehills Park, Beckett Park, The Hollies and Burley Park.

It was explained that the work would “provide a much improved playing surface recoloured in blue and green”, along with improvements to the booking system.

Access to the courts would remain free of charge.

If the project goes ahead, work will take place over the summer and alternative arrangements will be made for player when courts are affected.

It comes as part of a huge £30m investment from the government which is being delivered across the country by the LTA with the aim of opening up the sport to more people.

The association said: “This £30m UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation investment is bringing thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, as well as making it easier to find, book and get on court.

“This is so important because park tennis courts are vital for providing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to pick up a racket, get active and enjoy playing tennis.

“Public tennis courts are key to tennis’ long-term future as they are often where many people first play the game and are venues that have higher participation rates amongst women and girls and disadvantages communities.”

It added: “There are currently 1.7m adults and many more children who play tennis in a local park every year, and park tennis courts are particularly important in providing affordable, engaging, and accessible opportunities to play.