Rob was a key part of our family. Not only did he prove that the rugby league is for everyone, he was a game-changer for so many of us showing us how to live, from his dedication to the sport to his heroic battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
That’s the thing with rugby league: it's your chosen family.
I found the sport later in life, back when Rob and Kevin were still playing, almost a decade ago.
They inspired me to get into the sport with their camaraderie on TV, so much so that I helped to set up Morley Knights, a grassroots club for the youngsters, and I volunteered as a coach.
We’d all take the kids down to Butlins for friendly tournaments and all the families just have fun together.
Then, in lockdown, I often delivered meat while working to Leeds Rhinos players and still, all of them were humble down-to-Earth lads.
They were always giving back to the community - and Rob and his family have done that to its fullest.
Retiring from elite sport can be hard enough without then discovering you have a life-limiting illness. But Rob used this as ammunition to help so many others.
My wife, Sophie, and I are patrons of Rugby League All Stars Charity who are also a team of former players, supporters and their families who all have one mission to campaign and fundraise for those in need. Many of us involved have also fallen on hard times too and the camaraderie is incredible.
Charity founders and former players Dean Hoggard and Jonny Morgan have turned their own battles into blessings for so many others, raising over £1m so far for people in need. They’re also heroes in my eyes.
While there’s friendly rivalry on the pitch, off the field, everyone supports one another, there’s so much respect.
Rugby league is as Yorkshire, as it comes, is not about the money and fame, it’s about everyone digging in and getting involved.
There are no other sporting legends like Rob and Kevin who have inspired and will continue to help millions of people.
As Leeds, Yorkshire and the rest of the world mourn the loss of the one and only number 7, at least we can rest assured that the rugby league community will do what they can to support Rob’s family and ensure his legacy lives on.
Rest in peace, legend.
