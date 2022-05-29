Top scorer: Yorkshire's Dawid Malan hit 50 and then was promptly out. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Brook made the 28 he needed to breast four figures in his final outing before the Test series against New Zealand that starts on Thursday.

His 29 followed a remarkable run of 10 scores of 50-plus in his previous 11 innings.

But personal milestones were secondary to the bigger picture of a surprise defeat to lowly Leicestershire, with Yorkshire failing to capitalise on the availability of Brook - and also former England Test captain Joe Root - as the visitors won by 31 runs after scoring 188-7 after winning the toss.

Not his day: Joe Root could only muster 17 for the Vikings. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rishi Patel (57) and Colin Ackermann (56) rescued them from 51-4 with a club record T20 fifth-wicket stand of 109 from 58 balls, Jordan Thompson the most successful bowler with 3-34.

Dawid Malan hit 50 in reply, but Yorkshire lost their way in the second half of their innings, pace bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq (4-34) and Ben Mike (3-16) inflicting on them their first defeat of the season at the ninth attempt after five draws and a win in the Championship to go with one victory and a tie in the T20.

“Credit to Leicestershire,” said Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, who will have captain David Willey available for the next game at home to Derbyshire on Tuesday.

“I thought they played well, especially in the second part of the game.

Not out: Foxes' Rishi Patel is bowled on a free hit and went on to make 57. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“They outbowled us overall, and that was the difference. If we want to get to the big dance on Finals Day, we have to take a bit more ownership as a bowling unit and also in the field, so there’s little things we can work on, but we’re only three games into a long tournament.”

In cool and cloudy weather, Yorkshire immediately had their opponents in strife. Scott Steel sliced the ninth ball of the contest to third man, where Adil Rashid took a comfortable catch off Matthew Revis, and Leicestershire slipped to 20-2 in the third when Shadab Khan collected his first wicket for the club, the New Zealander Hamish Rutherford slog-sweeping the leg-spinner out to Thompson at deep mid-wicket in front of the West Stand.

A fine powerplay for the hosts - and a feeble one for the visitors - was completed when Arron Lilley skied Haris Rauf to Adam Lyth at mid-on during a wicket/maiden for the Pakistan fast bowler, which left Leicestershire 36-3 after six.

Lewis Hill slog-swept Shadab for six towards the East Stand and also swept three boundaries off Rashid before the latter trapped him lbw trying a repeat, Hill moving too far across his stumps in the process. Hill’s departure for 22 from 15 left Leicestershire 51-4 in the eighth and gave Rashid his 250th wicket in T20.

The England man did not have everything his own way, with both Ackermann and Patel striking him for successive fours. Shadab was even more expensive, returning 1-51 from four overs as Patel struck him for two sixes in his final over: one over long-off into the North East Stand, the other reverse-swept with tremendous power into the East Stand. It has been an underwhelming start to Shadab’s Yorkshire career, with combined figures of 11-0-110-1 in his three appearances.

Any hopes that Leicestershire (dismissed for 89 the previous day by Derbyshire, and bottom of the North Group after two defeats out of two) would simply roll over from 51-4 were dashed by Ackermann and Patel, who played superbly until Ackermann tried one shot too many off Thompson and was caught behind for 56 from 33 with six fours and two sixes.

Thompson struck twice with the first two balls of the final over, Patel lofting to Lyth at long-off and Rehan Ahmed lobbing to Root at cover.

Yorkshire’s fielding was not at its best, with several misfields adding to the total.

Lyth hit four fours and a six in the first 10 balls of the Yorkshire reply but then gave it away when he slapped to cover. Tom Kohler-Cadmore sliced to short third-man but Malan and Root added 51 to take the hosts to 77-2 at halfway (Leicestershire had been 75-4).

Root holed out to cover one run later, then Malan - immediately after reaching a 37-ball fifty - spooned to backward-point. Brook pulled Ahmed for consecutive fours and uppercut paceman Roman Walker for six into the East Stand, adding 40 with Shadab, who was caught behind.