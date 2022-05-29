Pudsey St Lawrence's Charlie Parker celebrates taking a second wicket in his first over by getting New Farnley's Lee Goddard caught for 0 by Chris Marsden. Picture: Steve Riding.

The newly-promoted side got a win at their second attempt this season, and must have thought that victory No 2 was imminent when they faced Scarborough at Oval View.

The visitors needed 38 to win off the final four overs, but the scores were level prior to the last delivery, which South African Breidyn Schaper hit for six to give them a two-wicket victory.

Needing to overhaul 241-8, Scarborough looked in charge following an opening stand of 152 between Oliver Stephenson (61) and Duncan Brown (87) but the game could have gone either way later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Farnley's Steve Bullen hits the front foot during his innings of 67 against Pudsey St Lawrence. Picture: Steve Riding.

At least Sessay had the consolation of a first Premier League century, with Nasir Jamal’s first 50 coming off 36 balls and the second off only 27 after Mark Wilkie (47) and Mark Jackson (56) had added 84.

There was also a maiden top-flight ton for William Wade, whose unbeaten 133 ensured that York continued their unbeaten start to the season with a derby victory at Clifton Alliance.

The opener put on 64 with Duncan Snell (46) and 154 for the second wicket with Finlay Bean (86), who went past 50 for the third time this campaign as the visitors made 291-4.

Opener Andrew Simpson made a half-century at the start of the hosts’ reply and Liam Green hit 39 down the order before becoming one of six wickets for Ryan McKendry (6-65) as the visitors won by 78 runs.

Sheriff Hutton Bridge remain second after they beat defending champions Castleford at Savile Park by seven wickets.

Dulash Udayanga and Tommy Hudson (70) put on 102 for the third wicket, with the Sri Lankan guiding the side to victory with an unbeaten 79, the same score as the previous week.

Harrogate ended their losing run, beating Acomb by 164 runs at St George’s Road to pull away from the foot of the table.

Harry Allinson’s 58 held the upper part of the Harrogate innings together, and then Ben Kempley (62) and Ben Moss (66) added 112 for the fifth wicket in their 260 before both were dismissed by James Tindall (6-74).

Acomb offered little resistance in being dismissed as Jonathan MacGregor took 6-22.

Driffield Town kept pace at the top with a 53-run victory at home to Woodhouse Grange, with Sam (111) and Alec (86) Drury putting on 142 for the third wicket in Town’s 286-7.

Townville should hand out heart pills to their spectators for their Bradford Premier League Premier Division clashes.

Their latest thriller was against Methley, who did well to have the hosts 80-6 before Tom Brook continued his purple patch with an unbeaten 76, adding 87 for the seventh wicket with Conor Harvey (40) in their 214-8.

Methley looked on track when openers Jason Marshall (61) and Alex Cree (32) put on 102, and they were 165-2 before Harry Clewett (5-46) and Jack Hughes (3-53) did just enough as Methley were dismissed for 211.

Townville are now third with 132 points, behind New Farnley (144) and Woodlands (139).

New Farnley were 3-3 after electing to bat against Pudsey St Lawrence but were revived by Steve Bullen (67) and Dan Hodgson (94), who put on 147 for the fourth wicket in their 216.

Saints were given a fine start by Mark Robertshaw (56) and Charlie Best (28) in a stand of 70, but they were dismissed for 163, with Liam Guthrie (4-36) and Grant Soames (3-27) doing most of the damage.

Woodlands captain Brad Schmulian was their star, with 4-45 and 69 not out as hosts Bankfoot were beaten by six wickets.

Tight finishes were not just for Townville as Doncaster Town and Cleethorpes triumphed in the final over in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.

Taruwar Kohli (101) dominated Cawthorne’s 223-8, with the next-best score being 24, but Doncaster triumphed by two wickets with five balls left after a second wicket stand of 104 between Jaden Fell (32) and Umar Amin (71).

Joe Billings’s 142 not out was the stand-out knock in Wakefield Thornes’ 288-5, but Cleethorpes had their own centurion in opener Tom Keast (132) who added 191 with fellow opener Bill Kirby (80) as they won by four wickets.

Muhammad Azharullah’s 5-55 for Hoylandswaine could not save them against Scholes, who won by three wickets.

Otley took advantage of Rawdon’s slip against Ricky Palacio-inspired Addingham to go 12 points clear in Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One.