Kohler-Cadmore flays Durham to set up Yorkshire win

Yorkshire were in a ruthless mood as they crushed Durham by 142 runs in their opening match in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made a memorable first start for Yorkshire in the 50-over format as he scored a career-best 164, dominating the Durham bowlers with a number of impressive shots.

The visitors’ total of 328 put Durham under pressure and their batting line-up was not able to rise to the occasion.

Adil Rashid ripped through the lower order, claiming figures of 4-47 to guide his team to a comfortable victory.

Kohler-Cadmore made his intentions known from the off, dispatching early boundaries off Natham Rimmington and James Weighell beginning the innings with momentum.

Adam Lyth offered support in the early stages, with the opening duo reaching their fifty partnership in the eighth over.

Yorkshire pressed forward, but Lyth was out went he went for one big strike too many for 30 when he was caught by Stuart Poynter off the bowling of Matthew Potts.

His opening partner continued his assault as he reached his fifty from 50 balls, while the visitors brought up the 100 in the 17th over.

Cheteshwar Pujara provided a solid foil for Kohler-Cadmore at the other end of the crease. The latter took centre stage, continuing his brilliant knock by reaching his third one-day century off 114 deliveries, which included 10 fours and two sixes.

The 23-year-old stepped on the accelerator after notching his hundred. He blasted the Durham attack to all parts of the ground as he dominated his partnership with Pujara, which passed the 100-run mark when the opener smashed a huge six off the bowling of Weighell.

However, he was then dismissed for a career-best 164 when he was caught on the boundary by Smith off George Harding, with Pujara passing 50 and Vikings closing on 324-4.

Kohler-Cadmore said: “It was good to get out there and get some runs under my belt. It’s the first runs I’ve scored this season. It’s nice to get the campaign off with a hundred.

“It’s always nice when you a license to swing. It’s what we have been practicing this winter to being able to milk it in the middle and then to push on towards the end.”