Yorkshire CCC v Kent: Live County Championship updates from Headingley

Yorkshire have won the toss and are bowling in their County Championship match against Kent at Headingley.

By Chris Waters
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:05 am
Emerald Headingley Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The hosts are unchanged following their draw against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

There is a small crowd present on a cool and cloudy morning.

Kent are captained by Jack Leaning, the former Yorkshire batsman, but the visitors are without the injured Darren Stevens and Jackson Bird.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Karunaratne, Hill, Malan, Brook, Duke, Bess, Thompson, Revis, Patterson (captain), Rauf.

Kent: Compton, Crawley, Bell-Drummond, Leaning (captain), Cox, Robinson, Linde, Stewart, Milnes, Gilchrist, Quinn.

