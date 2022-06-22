The 23-year-old batsman, who is in the 14-man squad for the Headingley Test between England and New Zealand that starts tomorrow, has signed an extension that will keep him at Yorkshire until at least October 2027.

Dom Leech, the 21-year-old pace bowler, has also agreed a new deal that will keep him at Yorkshire until at least October 2024.

Leech is a promising young player who, although he has played only six first-team games, is highly-regarded by the Yorkshire coaching staff, with head coach Ottis Gibson having been delighted with his performances in recent weeks.

Harry Brook (right) is in the England Test squad for this week's Test at Headingley against New Zealkand Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The news comes as a welcome double fillip for Yorkshire after a week in which they suffered a double setback with the news that David Willey, their T20 captain, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore are leaving the club at the end of the season.

Willey is rejoining his home county Northamptonshire and Kohler-Cadmore is heading for Somerset; both were unsettled by the seismic events that took place at Yorkshire during the winter.

Ditto all the players, if truth be told, for it is hardly a secret, and there may be further departures coming down the line, but Brook’s recommitment is a significant spur to the club and its supporters.

The Keighley-born right-hander, who has been named in the squad for all three Tests of the New Zealand series but has yet to make his debut, has been one of the form men in county cricket this season, his class having shone through in County Championship and T20 alike.

IN-FORM: Yorkshire's Harry Brook thanks the crowd for their support after he is dismissed for 194 against Kent. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Brook is the second-highest run-scorer in Division One of the Championship with 926 at an average of 115.75, with three hundreds and six fifties in just 11 innings.

Only Kent’s Ben Compton (988 at 98.80) is ahead of him in the most runs chart, while Brook has scored 282 runs in T20 at 47.00 with a strike-rate of 161.14.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with Yorkshire and hope I can contribute to a lot of wins in the coming years,” said Brook, who has captained Yorkshire in their last two T20 matches due to Willey’s involvement in England’s one-day international series in the Netherlands.

“Yorkshire is my home club and I’d love nothing more than to help bring some silverware to Headingley.”

BRIGHT FUTURE: Yorkshire's Dom Leech (left) celebrates the wicket of Durham's Graham Clark during the Vitality Blast T20, North Group match at the Seat Unique Riverside on Friday Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Leech, who was Yorkshire’s most successful bowler with 3-13 in the T20 game against Derbyshire at Chesterfield on Sunday, remarked: “I’m really pleased to have signed a contract extension with Yorkshire and committed my future to the club.

“I’ve had a great taste of first-team cricket over the last few years and want to push for a permanent spot in all squads.

“I’ve enjoyed working with our new coaching staff and look forward to continuing to develop my relationships with them.

“It’s great that the club has recognised my performances and rewarded me with this contract. Hopefully, I can play my part in the side winning some trophies.”

Darren Gough, the interim managing director of cricket, said the club were keen to oversee the progress of both players in the coming years.

“We are absolutely delighted that they have both committed their futures to the club.

“Harry is an incredible talent, and the performances he has put in so far this year have been nothing short of incredible, rightfully earning him an England call-up.

“It’s clear that he has a very bright future and it’s great for the club to be able to secure his services for a long period of time.

“Dom is a highly-regarded seamer and we are really excited to see what he can achieve over the next few years.