BEN CLIFF says working with Yorkshire bowling coach Mickey Lewis is helping take his game to the next level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old medium pace bowler has today extended his stay at Yorkshire by signing a new two-year contract extension.

It keeps the Yorkshire Academy graduate at Headingley until the end of the 2027 campaign, allowing him to benefit further from the guiding hand offered by Lewis, who followed new head coach Anthony McGrath up to Yorkshire from Essex during the close season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since making his professional debut in 2022, Halifax-born Cliff has made 16 appearances across all formats, one of his highlights including a return of 4-31 against Nottinghamshire in last year’s Vitality Blast. He now aims to make himself a mainstay of the team in all formats.

STICKING AROUND: Yorkshire's Ben Cliff has signed a new two-year deal with the club. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“I worked hard over the winter in Australia and that focus on my game is now starting to pay off,” said Cliff. “Working with Mickey (Lewis) has been brilliant and given me the confidence in my ability to help me get my game to the next level.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is play cricket for Yorkshire. I’ve been lucky enough to come through the age groups here and play with the same guys that I now share a dressing room with.”

Head coach McGrath sees Cliff having a key role in the team’s future, particularly given the recent pace of his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His development has accelerated over the last 12 months,” said McGrath. “We’re excited to see the level that Ben takes his game to over the next 2 years.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ben Cliff, pictured during pre-season training at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Having added that extra yard, he offers the team an added dimension especially with his tendency to swing the ball at pace.

“We’re looking forward to working with him closely and making sure he becomes an even greater asset to the group going forward.”