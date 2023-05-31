Dawid Malan hit 95 off 56 balls and captain Shan Masood’s 34 off 23 helped Yorkshire post 182-7 after electing to bat first, and which proved to be enough.

Notts’ Alex Hales struck a half-century for the second consecutive night and New Zealand international Colin Munro made 46, while David Wiese took 2-32 for the visitors, who chalked up their first T20 win at Trent Bridge since 2015.

Yorkshire, who prop up Division Two in the County Championship after failing to win any of their first five matches, had lost their previous three Blast fixtures. They face Roses rivals Lancashire at Headingley on Thursday.

LEADING MAN: Dawid Malan hit 95 off 56 balls to lead Yorkshire Vikings to an eight-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge - ending the club's nine-month wait for a victory in all competitions. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“When you win the toss and bat, you need someone to bat through the innings for you and Malan is one of the best in England and played a really a good innings,” said Gibson.

“We had spoken about needing one of the top four to bat through the innings and he took it upon himself to do that tonight. In the last four overs we got about 50 and that really gave us momentum going into the second innings.

“We bowled nicely against Hales and Clarke and got out of the powerplay without too much damage and that put us in the position to manage the game.

"The captain handled his bowlers very well and we never allowed them to get away. If they had a big over at one end, somebody came and bowled a tight over at the other and that kept the game in the balance.

DELIGHT: Yorkshire first-team coach Ottis Gibson Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“There were a lot of nerves at the end but Jordan Thompson bowled a fantastic last over to get us over the line.”

Former Yorkshire favourite Jack Brooks, on loan from Somerset, made his debut for the hosts and took four wickets at a cost of 51 runs. He admitted the his old club fully deserved the win.

"As a team we were outbowled, outbatted and outfielded really and Malan showed us how it should be done, bat through and smack it at the end,” said Brooks.

"As a former player I’ve been sad to see how Yorkshire have struggled because I still know quite a few of the lads there, but they have beaten us on our own patch tonight so there is still plenty of ability in the dressing room.