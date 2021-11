Yorkshire CCC - All you need to know about Tuesday’s DCMS parliamentary hearing

Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Headingley Stadium Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Here, we take a look at what that actually means and at some of the key players who will be involved throughouth today’s proceedings.

What is a select committee?

A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs, set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire CCC have already been told they will not be allowed to stage any England international fixtures for the foreseeable future. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?

The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire CCC has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question debate in the House of Commons to a mass co-signed letter from some of the county’s most prominent politicians urging the England and Wales Cricket Board to take action.

Health secretary Sajid Javid also said “heads should roll”, and now it is time for those on the DCMS committee to ask their own questions.

Who will they hear from?

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in action for Yorkshire during the 2017 season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Top billing goes to one man: Azeem Rafiq. He is slated to appear from 9.30am and has an approximate 45-minute window for his evidence.

Given his apparent eagerness to have his say – he tweeted a video of a motorway journey yesterday with the caption “time for TRUTHS” – it would be no surprise to see that run into overtime.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison and interim chair Barry O’Brien will also appear.

What about Yorkshire’s response?

Former Yorkshire CCC chair, Roger Hutton

After Rafiq is finished, a second panel is due to feature former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton, who resigned over the episode, as well as unnamed representatives of the club.

The committee had previously indicated that chief executive Mark Arthur, who has since stood down, and director of medical services Wayne Morton would also submit themselves for questioning but that commitment appears to be up in the air.

A revised press release yessterday afternoon said Yorkshire’s witness list was “to be confirmed”.

White Rose director of cricket Martyn Moxon is almost certain to be absent having been signed off with a stress-related illness.

If Rafiq’s allegations are already public, what else can he say?

This is where the notion of “parliamentary privilege” comes in.

Witness are invited to speak freely in front of committees, unburdened by the legal pitfalls that can contain their allegations in public or in print. A guide issued to participants reads: “Witnesses to select committees enjoy absolute privilege in respect of the evidence they give.

“In practical terms this means that select committee witnesses are immune from civil or criminal proceedings founded upon that evidence”.

If Rafiq has any new or previously unheard claims to make, this is the time to air them.

What do the committee already know?

Thanks to the intervention of Yorkshire’s newly-installed chair Lord Kamlesh Patel, the committee has been furnished with a full and unredacted copy of the independent report into Rafiq’s allegations.

A summary of that document upheld seven allegations and found that Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

By the time they come to ask their questions, the MPs will be well versed in the details on the case.

Who are the key committee players?

The group is chaired by Conservative MP Julian Knight, who looks unlikely to tread softly during the proceedings.

He has previously said Yorkshire’s treatment of Rafiq looked like “victim blaming”, said he was “dumbfounded” by the decision not to discipline any staff in the aftermath of the report and that “the club must be held accountable for its culture”. Damian Green, who acted as first secretary of state and de facto deputy Prime Minister under Theresa May, is another member of the 11-strong group.

Kevin Brennan is a prominent voice among the four Labour representatives.

What comes next?