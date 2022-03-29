Women’s Cricket World Cup: England captain Heather Knight in confident mood for semi-final against South Africa

England were beaten by the Proteas in the group stage, one of three consecutive losses that left their title defence in tatters.

However, they bounced back with four straight victories to secure their place in the last four, where they will face South Africa in Christchurch.

“It’s been a remarkable turnaround, I think credit to everyone in the group, all the staff,” she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England captain Heather Knight escorts her team out to face Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington Picture: Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

“It shows the character we’ve got in this group to pick ourselves up after a pretty poor start to the competition and obviously qualifying.

“Really excited to be in the semi-finals, a repeat obviously of 2017, that semi-final against South Africa.

“So we’re really in a good place, built a good bit of momentum over the last few games and I feel like we’re peaking at the right time hopefully and looking forward to Thursday.”

England went into the World Cup on the back of an Ashes series defeat where they failed to win a single match against Australia.

England celebrate beating Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve, New Zealand Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Knight admitted her side had to return to the habit of winning matches after the poor start to the tournament.

“I think not panicking to be honest (was key to the improvement),” Knight said.

“Obviously we were very frustrated and very disappointed with how things have gone, but I think realising that there’s still a good chance of us qualifying was quite important.

“Also realising that a lot of things that haven’t gone our way in those close games were things that were under our control, things like fielding, extras, things that we can control, so trying to work out a way to improve those things, trying to get individuals in a slightly better place and keep things generally positive really, trying to take one game at a time.

“It’s been pretty successful obviously. Just getting back into the habit of winning has been quite important for us as well,