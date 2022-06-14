Trent Bridge win was better than Headingley or World Cup final. says England captain Ben Stokes

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century. Picture: PA

New Zealand were in control after posting a huge first-innings score of 553 in the second LV= Insurance Test at Trent Bridge, but left the field on day five battered and bruised after England roared to a truly remarkable five-wicket victory.

England had left themselves needing 299 in 72 overs and looked to be coming unstuck when Stokes and Bairstow came together at 93-4.

What followed was a counter-attacking blitz to rival anything that has come before, with Bairstow unloading a 77-ball century and finishing with 136 in 92 balls.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates victory. Picture: PA.

Stokes knows better than anyone what it is like to be in the thick of a history-making performance, having dragged England over the line in nerve-shredding fashion in the 2019 World Cup final and then led a record red-ball chase against Australia just a few weeks later in Leeds.

And for him, this was the best yet.

“Yes, it is. That blows away Headingley, it blows away Lord’s and the World Cup final. It was incredible,” he said.

“I’m struggling to find the words for what we witnessed out there, it was just phenomenal. I just can’t quite wrap my head around how we’ve chased 299 with 22 overs left on day five of the Test match when we had to bowl 15 overs this morning.

“That is never going to happen again, but if it does, it is probably us who are going to do it.

“With this group of players the sky is the limit, but we could probably go further than that.”

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been preaching a positive message ever since they were appointed at the start of the summer, but the nature of this success provided definitive substance.

The men at the top have been talking the talk and a team who seemed down on their luck after a dreadful winter in Australia and the West Indies are already walking the walk.

“I’ll say it quite simply, we were either winning this game or losing it,” he said, confirming that a timid draw was never on the menu.