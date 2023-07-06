Leeds City Council has confirmed that following a request received from The Queens Hotel on New Station Street City Square no “noisy construction activities” nearby will commence until after 9.30am and no evening works are scheduled until next week.

The Daily Mail has reported that the request was made on behalf of the Australian cricket team, who are staying at the hotel while the third Ashes test is being played at Headingley.

The national paper states that complaints were made because the noise from the construction site – which typically begins at 7am – was “waking them up too early”.

The Australian cricket team are staying at The Queens Hotel in Leeds while the third Ashes test is played at Headingley this week. Photo: PA/National World

The roadworks at City Square and across the city centre are part of a £15m development designed to lessen traffic.

There has been an add spice to the meeting of the two teams today following the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow by the Australian’s at Lord’s on Sunday, which sparked a row about the spirit of cricket.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The council has worked closely with The Queens Hotel to facilitate safe access throughout the improvements to Leeds City Square.

“Following a request from the hotel management team on Tuesday morning, noisy construction activities around the hotel will not commence until after 9.30am and no evening works are programmed until after July 11.

“We will continue to liaise with the Queens Hotel to minimise any inconvenience.”