Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire: Diamonds aiming to sparkle

In it to win it: Ami Campbell.

Well, pardon the pun, all action batter Ami Campbell believes they will be a supercharged version of the Northern Diamonds side who have shone during the first half of the summer.

Left-hander Campbell, the 30-year-old from Newcastle, is one of 10 Diamonds players in the Superchargers squad who are preparing for today’s competition opener against Welsh Fire at Headingley (2.30pm).

It is no wonder, therefore, that confidence is high following the Diamonds excellent start to 2021, in which they have won five of seven games and are firmly in contention for 50-over and T20 silverware at the halfway mark in the season.

“We already have a very strong bond given a lot of us play together with the Diamonds,” said Campbell.

“I think that could give us an advantage over the other teams.

“We have a lot of fight in us. We’re quite a feisty group who are very, very passionate.

“I think that’s why we’re so good to watch as the Diamonds. And, 100 per cent, we’ll be taking that into the Hundred.

“There will probably even be a little bit more fire because we’re so excited to show what we’re capable of in front of a greater audience. You know that when you’ve got eyes on you, you want to be at your best.”

Supplementing the Diamonds players are overseas batters Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Laura Kimmince (Australia) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).

South East Stars duo, all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and spinner Kalea Moore, have joined, as has Central Sparks seamer Liz Russell.

Campbell continued: “I’ve already learnt a lot from the overseas players, especially Laura Harris (Kimmince is her married name).

“We’ve got such a strong batting line-up, which is particularly exciting in this because it’s a batter’s format isn’t it?”

Campbell believes 150 will be a competitive total from a 100-ball innings, though insists a bare minimum target is scoring at a run-a-ball.

The Welsh Fire will include overseas trio Hayley Matthews (West Indies) and Australians Piepa Cleary and Georgia Redmayne.