Northern Diamonds edge past Lightning to keep Charlotte Edwards Cup hopes alive

CLOSE CALL: Northern Diamonds' Hollie Armitage (right) and Linsey Smith celebrate the victory over Lightning. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The home side set an imposing total of 146 after Bess Heath led the way with a great knock of 60, sharing a partnership of 93 with Sterre Kalis. Kalis and skipper Hollie Armitage scored 39 and 30 respectively to lay down a challenge for Lightning.

Ella Claridge and Bethany Harmer gave Lightning real hope of chasing down the target, but the Diamonds’ bowlers held their composure under pressure led by Armitage with figures of 4-27. Linsey Smith (3-18) and Emma Marlow (2-19) also contributed to the narrow victory, taking the race for finals day to the final game.

After winning the toss, Heath and Kalis were in great touch at the top of the innings. Heath made the most of a life after Kathryn Bryce failed to run her out for one, while Kalis was also afforded a second chance when Teresa Graves put her down on 14.

MILESTONE: Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath (left) celebrates her half-century with Sterre Kalis. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Lightning were to rue those missed chances as Kalis and Heath piled on the runs. The two batters surpassed the highest stand for the first wicket for the Diamonds in the 2022 campaign.

Heath used a reverse sweep to perfection to bring up her 50. The opening stand of 93 was the Diamonds’ highest of the season, and only ended when Kalis mistimed her drive off Lucy Higham to Claridge.

Heath and Armitage kept the pressure on the visitors before Piepa Cleary prised out Heath for a fine innings of 60 as Sarah Bryce stumped the opener.

Late wickets meant the Diamonds posted a respectable 145-5 from their 20 overs.

Marlow made an instant breakthrough for the Diamonds to remove Marie Kelly in the first over. However, Lightning responded through Bethany Harmer and Claridge, who raced to their 50 partnership from 40 balls. Armitage then secured a vital breakthrough to dismiss Harmer lbw for 35.