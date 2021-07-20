New Farnley topple Hanging Heaton to top the Bradford Premier League

Jonathan Rudge who took six wickets including the first four Ossett batsmen as Carlton beat the Bradford League Division 1 leaders. Picture: Steve Riding.

The Leeds club did not disappoint, picking up a maximum 20 points in their defeat of Hanging Heaton to take over the leadership by three points, albeit having played a game more.

Adam Waite shrugged off the first ball dismissal of Lee Goddard to score 147 not out, adding 97 with opener Aidan Langley (49) as they totalled 309-5.

Waite hit 15 fours and five sixes and was helped by Steve Bullen (31) and Mark Lawson (33) in partnerships of 62 and 68.

Ossett batsman Rishin Mahamarakkala Patabedige who scored 22 against visitors Carlton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Only James Byrne, who dismissed Goddard, kept them in check, but Hanging Heaton could only make 130 as Gary Fellows also went for a duck, with Lawson, against his former club, taking 3-25, Grant Soames 2-24 and Gurman Randhawa 2-11.

At the bottom, hope springs eternal for Morley and Batley, who both won. A six by Mohammed Hafeez gave Batley a one-wicket victory with two balls to spare over Cleckheaton

Morley won by eight wickets over Wrenthorpe, who they now trail by just seven points.

In the Airedale & Wharfedale League, Sajad Ali-inspired leaders Saltaire chased down 270 to win by four wickets at Rawdon, while Asif Muhammad Iqbal (111no) and Arron Lilley (91) starred as Huddersfield League Premiership front-runners Hoylandswaine thrashed Shepley.

Former Yorkshire groundsman Keith Boyce is still looking after the pitch - at The Richmond Oval, the home of New Rover who were in Aire-Wharfe Division 2 action against Adel last weekend. Picture: Steve Riding.

Yorkshire Leagues: East Bierley have claimed another top-flight scalp in a knockout competition.

Having already beaten Wakefield Thornes in a thriller on the way to the quarter-finals of the Heavy Woollen Cup, the Bradford League Championship club beat Bradford & Bingley at Wagon Lane to go into the semi-finals of the Priestley Cup.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, stand-in skipper Matthew West scored 90 and Dan Cross 92 as East Bierley racked up 311-7.

The pair added 188 for the second wicket after the early loss of Sam Gatenby, bowled for a duck by Jack Hartley off a faint inside edge.

Carlos Prowse, of North Leeds, who scored 25 in the win over Aire-Wharfe Division 2 visitors Bilton, is out caught by Ryan Bradshaw off the bowling of Russell Robshaw. Picture: Steve Riding.

West scored his runs off just 81 balls, despite slowing down, and hit eight fours and three sixes, while Cross was in for 107 balls and hit 13 fours and a six.

But the dismissal of West and Ben Walter (20) to run outs stopped Bierley from thinking about reaching 400 as no-one in the Bingley attack escaped punishment.

Bingley were up with the run rate early doors, despite losing three wickets, but when the key sixth-wicket partnership of Matthew Duce (43) and Yassir Abbas (67) was broken, the end was nigh and the home side were dismissed for 194, although Abbas put on 33 for the ninth wicket with teenager Lewis Brown (11). Bierley will now be at Townville in the semi-finals, while New Farnley will be at home to the winners of next Sunday’s delayed quarter-final between Pudsey St Lawrence and Birstall.

Both semi-finals of the Heavy Woollen Cup - Hoylandswaine v Woodlands and New Farnley v Farsley - were postponed until Sunday, August 1 due to Covid 19.

Airedale and Wharfedale League Division One leaders Saltaire are out of the Waddilove Cup at the semi-final stage, beaten by Rawdon by five wickets. Saltaire made 227, with Jibrael Malik (28) putting on 67 for the fourth wicket with Bilal Hamid (50), but Richard Porter’s 69 not out in just 45 balls saw Rawdon to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Upstarts Skelmanthorpe’s run in the Huddersfield League’s Sykes Cup is also over after they lost by 105 runs at Moorlands.

The home side made 288-5, boosted by Siraj Sajjid (92), James Rawlinson (66) and Eddie Walmsley (47) before Championship side Skelmanthorpe, winners over top-flight Thongsbrdge and Broad Oak, could not make it three Premiership scalps as they were dismissed for 183, with Eddie Walmsley taking 4-28.