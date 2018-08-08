Priestley Cup: Farsley end eight-year wait to book final berth

Farsley pulled off two victories over holders New Farnley in just 24 hours – and cemented their place in the Priestley Cup final for the first time in eight years, writes SEAN PERMAN.

This achievement comes just 12 months after they were beaten by a weak Methley side in the semi-finals.

However, this seven-wicket win can help fans forget that disappointing encounter.

Although Farsley’s key player, James Wainman, was unable to take part, the team still managed to book a place in the final against Woodlands at Undercliffe on Sunday, August 26, in his absence.

Dan Hodgson was praised as the match winner. The popular batsman hit 10 fours in an unbeaten 86. This allowed Farsley to breeze past the opposition’s score of 196-9.

Another stand-out player was Yorkshire spinner, James Logan, who made an unbeaten 51. This allowed him to accompany Hodgson in a fourth-wicket partnership of 123.

The four-wicket loss to Farsley means that New Farnley’s hopes of achieving the Premier Division title are looking slim.

However, following this setback, they can be reassured to know that they will not have to travel to Red Lane again this season.

New Farnley were looking to get off to a winning start on Saturday, but after being bowled out for 118, their challengers were not going to allow that to happen.

Chris Henry and Matthew Lumb were the two opening bowlers.

They each managed to take a wicket which reduced them to 4-2.

This came before Dave Cummings scored 48 runs and Yorkshire’s Andrew Hodd was able to get 45 runs, which sparked a comeback.

Richard Atkins attained 34 runs, with captain Lee Goddard scoring 30 runs. The two men were pushing for an increase of the scoring rate, but they were against an attack which included Henry.

In the previous day’s game, Henry took five wickets, making him the most successful bowler with figures of 3-63.

Nonetheless, Farnley displayed a talented team performance as they were able to reach the score of 196-9.

This was made possible as Logan and Hodgson took complete control of the game.