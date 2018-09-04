Heavy Woollen Cup: Brilliance of Bullen is not enough to deny Heaton

Have your say

HANGING HEATON secured the first part of what they hope will yield a triple haul of cups this autumn following a memorable two-run victory over New Farnley in an epic Heavy Woollen Cup final at Spen Victoria.

After the controversy regarding Farsley’s forfeiture of the Priestley Cup to Woodlands, this proved the perfect antidote on a day when both sides emerged with plenty of credit.

Ultimately, it was Heaton who prevailed, with the win representing the ideal boost ahead of this Sunday’s Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions final at Cleckheaton and their Vitality ECB Club T20 finals day at Derby’s County Ground on September 16.

Sunday’s showpiece saw a collective aggregate of 526 runs and two high-class centuries.

Nick Connolly carried his bat with 110 as the Tewits opened with 264-6 before Farnley’s Steve Bullen stepped up to the plate with a magnificent 126 not out throughout the entireity of his side’s innings.

Bullen, who was named man-of-the-match, was rock-sollid at the crease despite seeing Farnley’s top-order decimated, with the Lawns Lane outfit on the ropes at 98-5.

But the middle order and tail dug in, while Bullen led the counter-attack, putting on 73 for the eighth wicket with Dave McCallum.

Ahead of the final over, Farnley needed 16 for victory, but fell just short, despite brilliance from Bullen, whose century featured 14 fours.

Earlier, Connolly anchored Heaton’s opening salvo superbly, hitting a six and 15 fours in his top-class innings.

Support was provided by Callum Geldart (44) and David Stiff (39), who shared in a sixth-wicket stand worth 93 with Connolly.

Victory was Heaton’s first in the competition since 2013 when they also beat Farnley in the final.

Meanwhile, Wrenthorpe secured promotion to the top-flight after a narrow two-wicket win over Hunslet Nelson, with half-centuries coming from from Andrew Bourke (57), Luke Patel (56) and Matthew Race (50).

Second-placed Undercliffe, almost certain to accompany them, hammered Gomersal by 139 runs.

Third-placed Morley beat Bankfoot by 11 runs with key contributions coming from Matthew Dowse (5-29) and Henry Rush (48no).