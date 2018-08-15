Bradford League: ‘As you were’ as the top three pass two-day test

Have your say

PROMOTION-CHASING trio Undercliffe, Wrenthorpe and Morley all registered back-to-back wins in a weekend double-header in Championship One.

Leaders Undercliffe secured wins over Bankfoot and Baildon, with overseas man Khalif Usman taking 5-8 en route to victory over the former by eight wickets.

James Glynn who took 6-33 as Wrenthorpe beat Baildon. PIC: Paul Butterfield

Usman backed up with 48 and 5-52 in the win over Baildon, with Undercliffe two points clear of Wrens.

The second-placed side beat Baildon on Saturday, with key contributions arriving from Luke Patel (93) and James Glynn, who took a superb 6-33.

Wrens (230-7) then held sway against Pudsey Congs (226) the following day, despite a game fight by the Britannia Ground men.

Vikram Sharma (53) and Barney Gibson (40) were in the runs for Congs, but key innings from Mehran Ibrahim (68) and Patel (51) helped see Wrens home.

Twenty-four hours earlier, promising opener Sharma hit 83 as Congs beat basement boys Yeadon by three wickets.

Sam Wisniewski took four wickets for Congs, as did Ryan Heptinstall for Yeadon after hitting 41 with the bat.

Yeadon were thrashed by 151 runs by Batley on Sunday, with Sufyan Patel ((78) and Faisal Javed (59) sharing a third-wicket stand of 115.

Morley remain third after successive wins over relegation-threatened duo Hunslet Nelson and Ossett.

The Scatcherd Laners beat Ossett by 15 runs on Sunday, despite the best efforts of Philliskirk (72) and Joe Finnigan (52). Sangeeth Cooray took 4-51 for Morley, whose leading lights with the bat were James McNichol (55), Henry Rush (42) and Michael Darby (40) – Oliver Newton taking 5-37 for Ossett.

On Saturday, Cooray bagged 4-22 and struck 71 as Morley beat Nelson by six wickets.

Nelson rallied the next day to beat fellow strugglers Hartshead Moor by 35 runs, with their main men being Alex Rose (5-34) and Joe Smith (47). Ali Shan hit 43 for Moor, who edged home by one wicket against Gomersal in a low-scoring game on Saturday.

Iain Wardlaw (6-30) and Danny Squire (4-30) bowled out Gomersal for 77, but Moor were then put on the back foot by Joe Duffy (7-36) before reaching 81-9.

Just 23 points separate second-from-bottom Ossett and eighth-placed Moor.