Shane Warne - Australian cricket legend - dies aged 52 following suspected heart attack

Shane Warne has died aged 52. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The devastating news comes less than 24 hours after the death of another Australian great - wicket-keeper-batsman Rod Marsh - was confirmed.

Marsh had been in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack in Bundaberg, Queensland, last week, and died in South Australia’s capital Adelaide on Friday morning local time.

But news of Warne’s death started to trickle out from Australian news outlets early Friday afternoon UK time.

After making his Test debut in 1992, Warne went on to play 145 times in the five-day format for Australia, taking a remarkable 708 wickets at an average of 25.71.

Earlier today, Warne had posted his own tribute to Marsh on Twitter, stating: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤”

Warne could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa. “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company read.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

LEGEND: Shane Warne of Australia appeals for a wicket during a test match. (Photo by Getty Images)

Warne - who was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the 1999 World Cup and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches - brought an illustrious 15-year international career to an end in 2007.

Tributes, not just from the cricket world, began to pour in immediately online. Sir Vivian Richards, West Indies cricket legend, said on Twitter: “Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can’t be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket.”

Former Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis, said: I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can’t believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends.”

in referencing both marsh and Warne, Australia opener David Warner said: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed”