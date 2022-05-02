Methley opener Jason Marshall set a new high score of the season in the top flight with 164 out of their 342-7, adding 240 for the fourth wicket with Eitan Litvin (87). Marshall’s knock included 23 fours and five sixes, but Ossett made a brave bid to overhaul Methley’s score after tea, making 332-7 in a run fest at Little Church Lane.

Captain Nick Connolly was again to the fore with 121, which contained 16 fours and four sixes, and he put on 169 for the third wicket with Paul Malone (76), Sajith Warnakulasuriya scoring 53 not out.

Another unbeaten record to go was Farsley’s, who were dismissed for 166 by Pudsey St Lawrence at Red Lane, which was a disappointment after the start given the Rams by Chris Beech (51) and Jack Timby (36).

Off-spinners Archie Scott (4-43) and Chris Marsden (5-53) turned the scales, and opener Mark Robertshaw (69no) then guided Saints to their four-wicket victory. In the process, Robertshaw replaced James Smith as the highest ever one-club run-scorer in Bradford League history.

Yorkshire pace bowler Ben Coad took 3-29 as Townville got off the mark in emphatic style against Bradford & Bingley by 180 runs. After a difficult and, at times, dispiriting start to the season, Townville have at last found their mojo, following up their opening league win of the season by reaching the second round of the Priestley Cup.

Visitors Farsley, who have already beaten New Farnley in the league, could have proved a banana skin and had Townville 16-2 after they had won the toss. However, Tom Brook continued his superb weekend by hitting an unbeaten 104 off a mere 37 balls, a blitz which included four fours and 12 sixes. He added 71 with James Glynn (21) for the sixth wicket and 56 with Conor Harvey (25 off six balls) for the seventh, propelling Townville to 318-8 after Jack Hughes (64) and Harry Clewett (45) had put on 100 for the fourth wicket.

Henry Barrow (2-14) and Mathew Lumb (2-24), each off their allotted 10 overs, escaped the mayhem, and Farsley replied with 285, with opener Chris Beech making 111 and Ryan Cooper 71.

Opener Mark Robertshaw scored 52 and Henry Cullingford was run out for 81 as Pudsey St Lawrence crushed Ossett by 160 runs.

Josh Priestley (44) and David Heslop (30) also weighed in with runs as Pudsey closed on 270-6 off their 50 overs.

In reply, Ossett could only muster 120, with Nicholas Connolly and George Hadfield both scoring 20 for the Queens Terrace side.

Jordan Moore claimed 5-42 for Saints.

One sad note was the concession by struggling Division One side Wrenthorpe to Baildon.

The former heavyweights have lost all three of their league matches so far, totalling 88 and 68 in two of those defeats.