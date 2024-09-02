Biker Group to continue grassroots cricket sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction firm Biker Group have announced they will continue to be the main sponsor of the Biker Group Wensleydale Cricket League, which they have endorsed for the last eight years, as well as a premier sponsor of Richmondshire Cricket Club.

With the cricket season entering the final fixtures, Richmondshire Cricket Club currently sit top of the North Yorkshire & South Durham ECB Premier Division.

Biker Group, the North Yorkshire and Teesside based construction group, are pleased to have continued their support as a main sponsor of Richmondshire Cricket Club for the 2024 season.

Richmondshire Cricket Club are one of the leading cricket clubs in the North of England, fielding five adult teams and a thriving junior section. The 1st XI are regular winners of the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League and were recent ECB National Club Championship winners. David Mofffat, Richmondshire Cricket Club Chairman said “As one of our premier sponsors, Biker Group's ongoing support is key to the continued success of Richmondshire Cricket Club.

"At a grassroots level, sponsorship and support from local and regional organisations is fundamental to the growth, development, and success of the sport, providing more opportunities to the community to join in, contributing towards club development plans, and ensuring stability within established clubs. We hope that Biker Group continue to sponsor the club for many more years to come.” Biker Group have also extended their cricket sponsorship further as they continue to be the longstanding main sponsor of the Biker Group Wensleydale Cricket League, which they have endorsed for the last 8 years. Sam Biker, director of Biker Group said “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of both the Richmondshire Cricket Club and the Wensleydale Cricket League.

"We consider it important that we engage in local communities and form positive connections around the areas we work. We actively support and invest in a number of local sports teams, organisations and community projects that many of our employees and clients’ families are involved in."