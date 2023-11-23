Community running club launches partnership with Leeds Rhinos
Runners of all abilities can join the group, with the ethos being a fully inclusive club where nobody gets left behind.
Chris Ford (founder of Fordy Runs) joined the run leaders on Monday evening for a three miles run around Headingley.
“It was a great turn out and nice to see some friendly faces from the community and within the Leeds Rhinos management and players,” said Chris.
“Through the power of running our aim is to promote health and wellbeing and provide the local community of runners a pathway to events like the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds 10k.”
Anyone interested in joining the free weekly group every Wednesday, based at the AMT Headingley Stadium at 6.30pm, can find more information at: https://www.fordyruns.com/run-with-the-rhinos