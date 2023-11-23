Community running club launches partnership with Leeds Rhinos

Fordy Runs Running Club has teamed up with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation to create a free weekly social running group.

Runners of all abilities can join the group, with the ethos being a fully inclusive club where nobody gets left behind.

Chris Ford (founder of Fordy Runs) joined the run leaders on Monday evening for a three miles run around Headingley.

“It was a great turn out and nice to see some friendly faces from the community and within the Leeds Rhinos management and players,” said Chris.

Ford Runners lined up outside Headingly ready for the first run with the Rhino's

“Through the power of running our aim is to promote health and wellbeing and provide the local community of runners a pathway to events like the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds 10k.”