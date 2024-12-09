Charity football match raises thousands for cancer research

A charity football match between Guiseley Juniors FC and Menston Juniors FC has raised more than £5,500 for life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Spargo, a GP Practice Manager and dad-of-three from Leeds, organised the Yorkshire Cancer Research fundraiser after his wife, Karen, was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

Karen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. After receiving cancer treatment and being given the all-clear, Karen unfortunately received the news ten years later that the cancer had returned and spread to her spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having undergone two major surgeries, she is now receiving ongoing treatment. Yorkshire Cancer Research funds world-leading research and pioneers new cancer services in Yorkshire, so more people in the region can access new treatments and take part in clinical trials.

Chris Spargo, GP Practice Manager from Leeds, with his wife Karen and the Guiseley Juniors FC

Chris and Karen decided to fundraise for the charity after learning that Yorkshire represents nearly eight per cent of the UK’s population but receives only five per cent of health research funding.

Chris said: “Throughout her experience, Karen has received brilliant cancer care in Leeds and is now doing well after her two surgeries. She has experienced a range of treatments, and we felt fortunate that this was provided in Yorkshire, so the match was our way of giving something back. However more research funding is needed in our region so everyone with cancer can benefit from the best and latest cancer treatments.”

Chris continued: “The whole community came together after Karen’s experience with cancer and the amount raised way exceeded our expectations. Both the teams had their final junior season together prematurely curtailed in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and neither had played since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted this match to be one to remember and it was, thanks to the number of players, spectators and family friends who got involved in a whole host of ways in supporting the event, and obviously the incredible amount raised.”

Added Chris: “I had been the coach for the under-18 Guiseley Juniors team for 14 years, since my son, and a number of the players, were five years old. It was emotional to watch my son play for his mum and have all the boys back together again four years later. The day was a momentous occasion.”

Chris and Karen are now keen to make the friendly competition an annual event, so more money can be raised for cancer research projects in Yorkshire.

To find out more about fundraising for Yorkshire Cancer Research, please visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising