Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos: Latest team news

Castleford Tigers will be forced to reshuffle at half-back and wing tomorrow, while visitors Leeds Rhinos are set to introduce two new faces.

READ: Peter Smith: Leeds Rhinos’ transfers acknowledge seriousness of current plight

Leeds Rhinos forward, Brett Ferres, is one try away from a career century of touchdowns. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

READ: YEP Jury: New-look Leeds Rhinos show real promise in victory over Catalans

Tigers stand-off Jake Trueman has been ruled out after suffering concussion in last Sunday’s 42-10 win over London Broncos. He joins fellow pivots Luke Gale and Jamie Ellis on the sidelines, but Peter Mata’utia is over his illness. That allows Jordan Rankin to switch into the halves. Tuoyo Egodo also took a knock to the head last weekend so Greg Eden is set to come in on the left-wing. Props Mitch Clark and Will Maher are back in Tigers’ 19-man squad.

Papua New Guinea Test second-row Rhyse Martin is in contention to make his Rhinos debut five days after signing from NRL club Canterbury Bulldogs. Martin landed yesterday and is named in Leeds’ initial squad, alongside hooker Shaun Lunt. He joined them from Hull KR last week, but missed Sunday’s 31-12 victory over Catalans because of an ankle injury.

Prop Ava Seumanufagai is available following a return to New Zealand on compassionate leave and Ashton Golding has been drafted into the 19. He could make his first Super League appearance of the season in place of Jack Walker, though Liam Sutcliffe is another possible full-back option. Walker suffered ankle damage last weekend, his fourth injury in five appearances.

Leeds Rhinos' new signing Rhys Martin.

Front-rower Wellington Albert drops out.

Players who could reach appearance milestones tomorrow evening are Tigers’ Rankin (100 Super League) and Clark (100 career), plus Rhinos’ Trent Merrin (250 career), Robert Lui (200 career), Tom Briscoe (150 Rhinos) and Brad Singleton (150 Super League).

Leeds’ Liam Sutcliffe needs two points to reach 500 in Super League and Brett Ferres’ next try will be the 100th of his career.

Castleford Tigers: from Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, D Smith, Watts.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myer, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, C Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Referee: Ben Thale (Wakefield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.