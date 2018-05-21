The photos that show how Leeds and Josh Warrington conquered the world

Josh Warrington made history at Elland Road on Saturday evening after he defeated Lee Selby to claim the IBF featherweight world title - take a look at our gallery from a historic night for the city of Leeds and one of its most adored sons.

Warrington put in the performance of his life to dethrone Welsh counterpart Selby and bring a boxing world title to the city of Leeds for the first time.

The Leeds Warrior dominated proceedings from the off and opened a cut above Selby’s right eye in the second round and while the Welshman complained about a clash of heads, the Leeds fighter dominated throughout with the Welshman never looking like defending his title.

After opening up another cut above Selby’s opposite eye in round five, Warrington was then confirmed the new world champion on points despite judge Alan Davis having the fight 115-113 in favour of Selby. But the other two judges had Warrington in front 116-112 and 115-113 meaning the Yorkshireman was deservedly crowned IBF world champion amid wild scenes at Elland Road.

