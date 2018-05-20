Nicola Adams closes in on Leeds world title bout after impressive victory

NICOLA Adams looked for Frank Warren to organise her a world title fight in Leeds after blasting to victory in the latest bout of her perfect professional career.

Double Olympic champion Adams looked to be facing her toughest test yet in her fourth fight as a pro’ taking on Argentina’s Soledad Del Valle Frias on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight world title fight against Lee Selby at Elland Road.

Nicola Adams celebrates beating Soledad Del Valle Frias.

Frias has competed for three world titles in her career but Adams simply blew the South American fighter away in an explosive but botched first round in which Frias endured more punishment than she should have done.

The contest was set as a bout of ten, two-minute rounds but the clock had passed the three minute marker by the time another powerful blow from Adams sent Frias crumpling to the canvas at the same time as the bell. Frias was unable to continue and Adams is clearly ready for a world title fight with four belts held by four different belt holders on offer at her weight. “I’d love to be able to do that here in Leeds,” said Adams, asked where and when she would like a world title fight. “It would be unbelievable. But Frank will be able to tell you more about that.”

Promoter Warren compared the Leeds golden girl to Ukrainian boxing star Vasyl Lomachenko who was also a double Olympic champion and competed for a world title in his second fight as a pro before becoming a world champion in his third.

“It was a great performance but more importantly I think Nicola is our female Lomachenko,” said Warren.

“She will be fine for a world title very, very soon – sooner rather than later – she is ready to go. We are working very hard to get it and I am going to ensure that she gets that world title fight which I am absolutely confident she will win.”

Victory for Adams capped a perfect night for Leeds fighters with Jack Bateson beating Spain’s Jose Hernandez in their super-bantamweight fight, outpointing his opponent 40-36 to take his record to six wins from six fights with two knock outs. Fellow Leeds puncher Jack Daniel stopped Latvia’s Zigurds Krauklis in the first round of their super-featherweight bout to take his record to three wins from three fights with two KOs.