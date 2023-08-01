The British rivals will meet in the ring at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Saturday, October 7, when Warrington could become a three-time world champion.

The 32-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ has not boxed since losing his IBF belt to Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez in a close points decision in his home city last December.

That was only the second loss in a 34-fight career which featured 31 wins, eight by knockout and one draw,

Josh Warrington, left, in action against Kiko Martinez during their IBF world featherweight title fight at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, last year. Picture by Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

A win over Wood is a route to a unification rematch with Lopez and Warrington insisted: “This is a big fight.”

He said: “It doesn’t get much better than a domestic dust up for a world title. I’m obsessed in becoming a three-weight world champion, to get back on top and that is going to show on the night.”

Warrington added: “I will bring an army of fans to Sheffield and the atmosphere will be special. Leigh has had a good run and put some good wins together, but I just don’t believe he can live with me. I hope he thinks my best days are behind me – on October 7 he’ll find out.”

Wood, from Nottingham has a record of 27 wins and three defeats, with 16 knock outs. He reclaimed the WBA 126lbs crown last time out in May at Manchester’s AO Arena to become Britain’s latest two-time world champion.

“I’m extremely excited for October 7,” Wood said. “In terms of the followings we’ve got, the football clubs and the cities, this is arguably the biggest British rivalry in the sport.

“For me, it doesn’t really get any bigger. Our styles will gel and that should make for a very exciting and entertaining fight. It should go down in British history.

“Josh has some great wins on his record and is obviously a two-time world Champion, but this is a fight he cannot [afford to] lose.

“He has never really been in a boring fight, but neither have I. This fight will be all-action and the fans should be in for a great night.

“I know it will be quite hostile with both sets of fans battling it out vocally, but it should make for a great night.

“This is one that I need to win, so I can look back on with pride and soak up all the good memories. This is a must-win, for sure."

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a huge all-British world title clash between two of the best featherweights on the planet,

“Nottingham hero Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight crown against 'The Leeds Warrior' Josh Warrington after brilliantly reclaiming it against Maurcio Lara in May.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this. Both men will be backed by their fanatical supporters for what will be one of the best ever atmospheres at a boxing event.

“Josh Warrington is desperate to be crowned a three-time world champion after losing his IBF belt last December.

“Leigh Wood has plans to unify the 126lbs [division] and will give everything he has to keep hold of his belt.