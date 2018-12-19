Kick boxing: Italian job nets Callum Rushworth silver and bronze medals at world event

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Callum Rushworth returned from the Kick Boxing and Boxing World Championships in Italy last month with silver and bronze medals.

Out of 5,000 competitors, Rushworth showed his worth across many of the different categories. In the light-contact kick boxing and boxing competitions, he achieved a bronze medal, beating Italian and Polish counterparts on the way; only being halted by a Welsh fighter.

Callum Rushworth.

He went one better by achieving a silver medal, losing only to a Ukranian fighter who was much taller than him, in the final.

In his time as a competition kick boxer, Hunslet-based Rushworth has achieved 16 golds including five world titles, one WKO title, five Nations titles, an STO title, two Battle of the North Championship titles and a WKAMAT Sports English title. He has also netted eight silver medals and eight bronze medals along the way.

Rushworth is sponsored by the Hunslet Trust who donated £1,000 for him to compete abroad and his primary school, Hunslet Carr Primary, have also raised over £500 for him. Dad Richard Rushworth said: “Without the continued support of Hunslet Trust and the school, Callum being able to compete wouldn’t happen.

“We are very grateful to these trustees, but are still looking for local sponsors to help Callum realise his full potential.”