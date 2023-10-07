Leigh Wood retained the WBA world featherweight title in stunning fashion with a TKO victory over Josh Warrington.

The battle played out in a cauldron of hostility, with Leeds and Nottingham represented on either side of the Utilita Arena.

Warrington enjoyed almost complete control throughout, until a sudden flurry of devastating blows sent him plummeting to the canvas in round seven.

‘The Leeds Warrior’ started swiftly, landing some fierce blows and going to work on Wood’s midriff.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Leigh Wood exchanges punches with Josh Warrington during the WBA World Featherweight Title fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington at Utilita Arena Sheffield on October 07, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

His momentum carried through into the second round, during which he connected with a fierce right hook.

Warrington remained on the front foot in round three, backing Wood into the ropes with a flurry of blows on four occasions.

He continued to counter well and land blows in the fourth and fifth rounds, wearing Wood down with explosive bursts of aggression and speed.

Damage began to show on Wood, who began bleeding from his right eye as shots rained down.

Warrington’s intensity showed no sign of fading, as Wood struggled to weather the storm. Round seven, however, did involve a stern warning to Warrington regarding punches to the back of Wood’s head.

The fight was then brought to an abrupt end, as Wood sent Warrington to the floor with a powerful combination of hits.

Warrington’s dominance was left unrewarded, as Wood was confirmed the victor via TKO.

Before the headline bout, there was a series of impressive displays from Yorkshire fighters.

Terri Harper rounded off the undercard by drawing with Cecilia Braekhus, a result Eddie Hearn was left unimpressed by in his ringside interview post-fight. The affair was a cagey one, although Harper connected with some heavy hooks in the latter stages.

Hearn felt Harper should have been crowned victorious, a sentiment shared by those who travelled from Doncaster to back ‘Belter’.

Two Yorkshire stars collided when Hopey Price of Leeds locked horns with Hull’s Connor Coghill. A war ensued, with furious blows exchanged in a wide open bout. Price recovered from a difficult first few rounds to floor Coghill on four occasions and claim victory.

Rotherham’s Junaid Bostan sealed a stylish victory over Corey McCulloch, forcing a sixth-round stoppage with a flurry of heavy blows. Fighting with a swagger, the 21-year-old took some shots but explosive combinations had his opponent repeatedly reeling.