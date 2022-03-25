Josh Warrington v Kiko Martinez: Leeds Warrior still in his prime despite passing 30
At one point in his career Josh Warrington used to think he would be able to hang up his gloves by the time he turned 30 – but now insists it will still be a few years before he walks away from boxing for good.
The Leeds Warrior is aiming to become a world champion for a second time as he bids to dethrone IBF featherweight king Kiko Martinez at the Leeds Arena tomorrow.
Warrington vacated the IBF belt early last year before suffering a shock defeat against to Mauricio Lara in February 2021.
After a successful third defence of his IBF title in October 2019, Warrington had hoped to face Can Xu for the WBA crown but those plans were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic while the loss to Lara set his ambitions back further.
Being a unified champion still remains a goal of Warrington’s and he insists he still has plenty of fights left in him – if he has his arm raised on Saturday.
“There are a few more things I want to do in the sport, if I can tick those off in the next few years I will be a happy man,” he said.
“I used to think I would be done when I was 30. I was eyeing up Can Xu and thought I was on track. If I won that fight I would have had the Ring Magazine belt and could have gone over to the United States and fought there.
“But obviously the pandemic happened and then my slip-ups against Lara happened, so I have added a few more years onto my career. I feel like I am in my peak now. In the next few years I want to tick these few goals off, then I will take it from there.”