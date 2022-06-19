Jack Bateson has vowed to continue adding to his belt collection after adding the WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title to his English crown.

The 27-year-old from Leeds moved to a record of 17-0 by defeating Diego Alberto Ruiz of Argentina via a unanimous points decision at Elland Road banqueting suite on Saturday night.

Bateson – who signed a new deal with management company Probellum last week – was awarded the victory, and potentially a spot in the WBA’s top 15, with scores of 98-93, 98-92 and 97-93, in front of a rapturous home crowd.

Jack Bateson extended his record to 17-0 on Saturday.

“Like I’ve always said I’m proud to be from this city and I thank all those fans,” said Bateson.

Reflecting on the fight, he added: “I think I picked up the first six or seven and from there I probably got a bit complacent, held my feet a little bit, I tied him up at times poorly.

“But he came and brought it and I’m only going to learn from that. I’m my biggest critic and I’ve come out of there half-happy so hopefully when I reflect on it I’ll be happier.

“I’ve know this fight could come about for almost a full year, I’ve been prepapring, I knew he was one of the toughest of them all.

Jack Bateson won the WBA Super Bantamweight Intercontinental title. (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“Michael Conlon got him out with a good shot, he drew with Lee McGregor whose known as a puncher.

“It was only until the last round where I felt comfortable and could stand with Ruiz in those final two rounds.

“There was as lot of pressure on me tonight. Home town, new promotional team, tough opponent – but I got the win, got the WBA Intercontinetnal title, and I’m English champion as well.