The undefeated Leeds boxer takes on the unbeaten Stoke fighter at the Sheffield Arena in a final eliminator for the British title on the undercard of Sunny Edwards' IBF flyweight title defence against Felix Alvarado.

Masoud, who has 10 wins from his 10 professional bouts compared to 17 wins from 17 fights for Bateson, has been made the odds-on favourite but Bateson believes that is a miscalculation.

“It’s a mistake, that’s for sure," insisted Bateson, who will also put his WBA Intercontinental crown on the line in South Yorkshire.

Jack Bateson puts his unbeaten record on the line in Sheffield (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He’s going to be in for a shock if he thinks he wins comfortably. If he’s taking me lightly, then let him. I can’t wait to leave him in shock.

“He’s a good fighter but I believe I am better - a better boxer, a better fighter and whatever he brings on the night, I believe I will do it better.

"He’s obviously full of himself, he’s confident but so am I, and this means it’s going to be a great fight.”