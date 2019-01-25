Boxing: Teen Jack Shortell aims to follow in Nicola Adams’ and Jack Bateson’s footsteps

Have your say

Leeds teenager Jack Shortell will make his international debut fighting for England tonight.

Burmantofts Amateur Boxing Club teen Shortell has already twice been crowned a Yorkshire champion with the 14-year-old also a National Schoolboys Champion.

Leeds bantamweight Jack Bateson.

The 31kg-33kg fighter will now box for England for the first time this evening as part of a series of international bouts against Ireland in Bristol.

Burmantofts Amateur Boxing Club press officer, Frank Johnson, said: “Fighting for England is a real feather in his cap. He’s a smashing lad, a belting little kid and a naturally good boxer.

“He’s an orthodox fighter who has had seven wins one loss and we are hoping he will go far.”

Shortell will face three two-minute rounds against Irish opponent Dylan Foy as part of an evening that features 16 bouts with Elite, Youth, Junior and Schoolboys/girls all competing at Bristol’s City Hall.

Shortell became a national champion last year when defeating Epic’s Leonard Herne in the Class B 29.5kg category as part of the England Boxing National Schoolboys Championships finals.

Shortell is the latest in a long line of boxing talents to emerge from Burmantofts ABC, following the likes of Nicola Adams, Qais Ashfaq and Jack Bateson who himself boxes next on March 1 at Elland Road Banqueting Suite.