Azaan Hussain: Leeds boxing protégé from Roundhay takes national title for historic fourth straight year

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Young Leeds boxing sensation Azaan Hussain continues to stake his claim for a bright future in the sport after winning an historic fourth consecutive national title.

15-year-old Azaan from Roundhay won in his weight category at the English Boxing National Junior Championships for the fourth consecutive year in Wigan over the weekend, doing so while competing with boxers a year older than him.

Azaan has previously told the YEP that he has his sites set on competing at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and with competitions for the biggest prize in Great Britain and Europe coming up, he continues to remain on the right trajectory.

Azaan Hussain with his coaches from The Purge Boxing Academy in Batley.Azaan Hussain with his coaches from The Purge Boxing Academy in Batley.
Azaan Hussain with his coaches from The Purge Boxing Academy in Batley. | England Boxing

Azaan fought in four matches to take the title and has now been called up to represent England again in the tri-nations tournament in Wales in May.

Speaking to the YEP, Azaan said: “My coaches took the decision for me to box a year up. It was really hard because the people I was up against were much stronger than me so it took more skill.”

Azaan is also set to represent England at the European Championships in Serbia in July, where he will again be fighting kids a year older than him.

His dad, Nazeem said: “I’m over the moon. To win the national championship for the fourth year in a row is a big achievement for him.”

Azaan embracing his dad Nazeem after his victory in the England Boxing National Junior Championships over the weekendAzaan embracing his dad Nazeem after his victory in the England Boxing National Junior Championships over the weekend
Azaan embracing his dad Nazeem after his victory in the England Boxing National Junior Championships over the weekend | England Boxing

Azaan said that he is enjoying his boxing and thanked his coaches at Purge Boxing Academy in Batley, as well his teachers at Roundhay School.

“My focus is on representing my country”, he said. “Whilst I’m in school it’s a lot of hard work.

“Without my coaches Mo, Harry, Bilal, May and Kiani, it would not have been possible. They have put in a lot of time and effort and training hours.”

Proud father Nazeem added: “He’s got the talent, he’s dedicated, he’s disciplined and every year he’s advancing. I believe he’s going to be huge - The Rising Star of Roundhay.”

The duo also thanked their sponsors, who have helped with the funding of travelling and buying new equipment over the years.

To continue to follow Azaan’s journey visit his Instagram page.

