England have announced their team for the second LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s. The main line is that Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue is set to play only his second test match.

Tongue has replaced Moeen Ali in the side. Ali struggled with blisters on his bowling hand in England’s two wicket defeat to Australia at Edgbaston last week.

The decision not to hand a home Test debut to Rehan Ahmed means that England’s only semi-recognised spin option will be Joe Root. Their bowling attack will primarily consist of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue with support from Root and captain Ben Stokes.

The second test gets underway at Lord’s on June 28 and England will be keen to avoid going 2-0 down in the series. On what looks likely to be a green pitch, we could be in for another classic contest.

Josh Tongue of England is applauded by teammates as the leaves the field after taking five wickets during day three of the LV= Insurance Test Match between England and Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

England team for second Ashes test at Lord’s

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes *

7. Jonathan Bairstow +

8. Stuart Broad

9. Ollie Robinson

10. Josh Tongue