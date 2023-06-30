England collapsed on the morning of day three of the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s. England lost six wickets for just 46 runs as Australia ripped through their middle and lower order.

The day got off to the worst possible start as captain Ben Stokes edged behind in the first over. Harry Brook made it to 50 but got out in easy circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runs weren’t coming for England, but the wickets kept on coming for Australia. Mitchell Starc dismissed the middle order before Pat Cummins and then surprisingly Travis Head came in and cleaned up the tail.

Australia were understandably jubilant as they headed back up to the dressing room. They started their second innings with a 91 run lead.

England's Stuart Broad (L) walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 12 runs on day three of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)