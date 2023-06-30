Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ashes 2023: England collapse to 325 all out as Australia take lead to 103 at lunch on day three at Lord's

England have endured a horrible morning at Lord’s with the bat- and Australia's lead is now past 100

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:06 BST

England collapsed on the morning of day three of the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test at Lord’s. England lost six wickets for just 46 runs as Australia ripped through their middle and lower order. 

The day got off to the worst possible start as captain Ben Stokes edged behind in the first over. Harry Brook made it to 50 but got out in easy circumstances. 

The runs weren’t coming for England, but the wickets kept on coming for Australia. Mitchell Starc dismissed the middle order before Pat Cummins and then surprisingly Travis Head came in and cleaned up the tail. 

Australia were understandably jubilant as they headed back up to the dressing room. They started their second innings with a 91 run lead. 

England's Stuart Broad (L) walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 12 runs on day three of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)England's Stuart Broad (L) walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 12 runs on day three of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Usman Khawaja and David Warner faced some tough overs from Stuart Broad and James Anderson, but they were just about able to get through to the lunch break. Australia would be looking to push on after the interval.

