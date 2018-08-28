Angling: Changing conditions are good for anglers

With some river fisheries closed and our governing bodies advising extra fish care during the hot weather and low water levels, the recent rain and cooler temperatures came at just the right time to provide great pleasure catches and to save two of the country’s top river competitions.

The 103rd Division 1 National Championships, held on the non tidal River Trent between Nottingham and Newark, responded to the changing weather conditions and provided what could be the best ‘National’ ever for the 470 anglers who took part.

Dorset angler Ian Paulley became this year’s individual champ’ from end peg E1 at East Stoke with a tremendous ton up 45.800kg (100-09) comprising 14 barbel to 7lb and 14 chub up to 4lb. All his fish fell to a caster-and-hemp-filled feeder with bunches of maggot and caster as hookbaits.

Mirfield’s Andy Bradley fell just one fish short of the winner with another huge catch from his peg, K27, at Rolleston. Casting mid-river with an open ended groundbait feeder loaded with caster and worm, he never looked back. Bradley landed big bream and skimmers throughout to give him the runners-up spot with another staggering weight of 44-200kg.

Barnsley continued their dominance of everything team oriented, winning easily with 387pts over their lifelong rivals Dorking, who totalled 361.

Harrogate’s Ian Bowman followed his previous day’s success as part of Barnsley’s National winning team.

And just 24 hours later, he took the Lower Aire championships’ individual title.

Drawn just below the weir at Beal, he showed his versatility in putting together over 100 roach for a superb 25-06. All his fish fell to caster over an initial heavy groundbait bombardment for his 11m-pole attack.

Pontefract’s Dean Grace took second place on totally opposite tactics, fishing a groundbait-and-caster choppy-worm feeder for 21-12 of bream, skimmers and hybrids. Over 20lbs of roach were needed to make the leaderboard and double figures were only good enough for section prizes and minor placings. I recall the day that these results would have been thought impossible from this part of the river.

The weather changes gave pleasure anglers the chance to get back out, and better-than-expected barbel catches were reported from the seal-hit Swale below Topcliffe, Asenby and Cundall with odd fish to double figures.

Bradford’s Bob Foster arrived at Grimston Park on the tidal Wharfe to the season’s first rising river and enjoyed a great session, netting ten barbel up to 9lb on bomb-fished luncheon meat. He also admitted losing a few that could have been bigger.

Stillwaters also bounced back with Leeds & District’s Knotford fishery giving father-and-son fishing pals, Rob and Alfie Drummond, the double-run catch of a lifetime.

Nine-year-old Alfie became the youngest member of Knotford’s prestigious Twenties Club with a stunning 20-10 common carp hooked and battled in tandem with his dad’s that just happened to be six6 ounces lighter at 20-04.

Well done, Alfie.

Results

Division 1 National Championships, Middle Trent: 1, Ian Paulley 45:800kg; 2, Andy Bradley 44:200kg; 3, Darren Taylor 43:550kg; 4, Steve Joy 31:050kg. Team Result: Barnsley & District 387pts; Dorking 361pts; Lincoln 327pts; Starlets 325pts.

Lower Aire Championships, Beal: 1, I Bowman 25-06; 2, D Grace 21-12; 3, D Armitage 20-08; 4, P Austin 20-02.

Bradford No1 AA, Round 4 Calder League: 1, D Armitage 24-02; 2, D White 22-06; 3, W Wright 21-13; 4, P Bennett 20-15.

Aire & Calder Canal, Fleet Lane: 1, R Ellis 8-09; 2, C Musgrove 7-10; 3, P Revis 6-

04.

Moor Monkton, Front Pool: 1, Lee Myers 134-05; 2, Ollie Hewitt 123-09; 3, Martin Dodsworth 112-09; 4, Lee Smith 81-11.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover: 1, Matt Gallagher 200-14; 2, Alex Warren 128-13; 3, Garry Watson 108-03; 4, Andy Covick 96-09.

West Yorkshire Wagglers AC, Tollerton Ponds, Kingfisher: 1, Rob Stark 67-12; 2, James Slater 51-14; 3, Mark Kilbride 48-09; 4, Jamie Brieley 42-00.

West Yorkshire Wagglers, Hayfield Lakes, (Big Adams): 1, Simon Hobson 110-11; 2, Mark Kilbride 82-04; 3, Danny Owens 71-03; 4, James Slater 51-12.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Forest Lane, Messingham Sands, Hollywood: 1 ,Steve Curtis 105-00; 2, Gary Thornton 103-00; 3, Nev Brown 95-00.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Forest Lane, The Don: 1, Lynden Grimmett 90-13; 2, Steve Curtis 76-05; 3, Dave Gould 75-04.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Ashton Ponds, Butts: 1, Andy Burdeken 74-03; 2, Andy Thornton 56-13; 4, Nev Brown 55-14.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Brafferton, Ghost Lake: 1, Lynden Grimmett 70-15; 2, Tally Closcaster 64-11; 3, Andy Thornton 34-14.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Swanlands, Chestnut: 1 ,Tony Horncastle 148-03; 2, Andy Burdeken 124-11; 3, Gary Thornton 99-13.

AJ Tackle, Rowland Road, Bank End Fishery, West Lake: 1, Steve Curtis 168-00; 2, Nev Brown 111-00; 3, Andy Burdeken 107-00.

White Horse AC, Weeton Lake: 1, I Day 20-02; 2, S Good 14-02; 3, P Robinson 12-141; 4, G Brier 10-04.

Kippax Park, Osprey: 1, John Brogden 124-02; 2, Neil Rymer 123-05; 3, Adrian Broomhead 120-01; 4, Andy Rymer 108-14.

Kippax Park, Lapwing: 1, Gareth Watson 117-010; 2, Paul Cromie 80-03; 3, Mark Turner 78-08; 4, Andy Barker 69-06.

Kippax Park, Osprey: 1, Gareth Watson 145-02; 2, Paul Cromie 132-09; 3, Neil Rymer 76-05; 4, Matt Shorter 72-03.

Kippax Park, Lapwing: 1, Paul Cromie 90-11; 2, Adrian Broomhead 81-02; 3, Luca Wilshaw 76-11; 4, Neil Rymer 76-09.

Dragon AC at Bank End, West Lake: 1, Dale Evans 142-02; 2, Danny Doyle 128-02; 3, Paddy Barker 100-06; 4, Chris Wyles 79-02.

Viking Saturday Open (Deer): 1, J Brain 58-01; 2, J Brown 54-06; 4, C Shaw 51-13; 4, R Scott 47-02.

Clayton AC (Viking Hawk): 1, C Slinger 137-10; 2, S Armitage 113-12; 3, S Charge 98-01; 4, K Armitage 93-03.

Rothwell AS (Viking Hawk): 1, F Britton 220-08; 2, A Bickerdike 130-06; 3, C Wardman 120-00; 4, D Baker 113-00.

Vickers Street AC (Viking Deer): 1, B Turner 90-08; 2, G Whitfield 86-08; 3, T Connelly 57-00; 4, R Brown 56-00.

Rowland Road AC (Viking Fox): 1, N Brown 96-11; 2, A Thornton 54-13; 3, A Burdekin 54-06; 4, G Thornton 52-02.

Angel Lakes Open Lookout Sunday: 1, Dean Appleby 405-07; 2, John Dryden 259-14; 3, Glen Appleby 172-15.

Match Diary

Saturday

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger, contact 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Viking: Hawk Pond, 30 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01405 860764.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Sunday

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks at Sessay: 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs draw 11am Cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: over-50s, draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday, draw car park 5pm, pools £11, contact Roger 01904 737279.