They show pubs around Yorkshire, taking you back in time from the 1890s all the way up to the 1990s.

Some are pictured with roaring fireplaces, others show punters ensconced in cosy nooks, with a warm welcome awaiting visitors to all these much-loved watering holes.

Customers are seen relaxing over a game of dominoes, taking part in a singalong and even practising their golf swing in this retro photo gallery. There is, of course, a tempting carvery, too, with the obligatory Yorkshire pudding.

Some of these pubs have sadly been lost, but others are still going strong centuries after they were founded.

Among the pubs featured is the place where the notorious highwayman Dick Turpin was reputedly captured before being executed, one of the UK’s first themed pubs

1 . Red Lion The Red Lion pub, High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, in 1957 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: George Bernard Mason/Historic England Photo Sales

2 . Brick Hall Inn The Brick Hall Inn on High Street, Skipton, Craven, North Yorkshire, in 1957 | Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: George Bernard Mason/Historic England Photo Sales

3 . Washington Michael Deeley, landlord of the Washington pub, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield, shares a joke with a customer in 1997 | National World Photo Sales

4 . Carvery Harvey Arms licensee Janet Kettlewood and Judith Tarling, who is in charge of the cavery at the Finningley pub, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

5 . Pub singalong A Methodist reverend singing in a Yorkshire pub during a Rock and Roll Religion tour of local mining hostelries, operated out of a caravan by two 26-year-old parsons, in 1957 | Getty Images Photo: John Pratt/Keystone Features Photo Sales