This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1961. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and York through to Whitby and Scarborough as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks.
1. Robin Hood's Bay
The beach at Robin Hood's Bay in August 1961. Photo: YPN
2. Yorkshire in 1961
Black Hill near Appletreewick pictured in February 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Bramham
Bramham village on the Great North Road in February 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Harrogate
Sheltered under an umbrella, Major James France and his wife take their 1901 Clement Panhard through pools of water on their way to the Concours D'Elegance event of the Veteran Car Rally at Harrogate in September 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. York
Inside York Minster in April 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Todmorden
Todmorden town centre pictured in July 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN
