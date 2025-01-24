24 glorious photos take you around Yorkshire in 1961

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:51 BST

These wonderful photos celebrate a year around God’s own county in the early 1960s.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1961. And all four corners of the county are featured – from Harrogate and York through to Whitby and Scarborough as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as well-known landmarks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky pub YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The beach at Robin Hood's Bay in August 1961.

1. Robin Hood's Bay

The beach at Robin Hood's Bay in August 1961. Photo: YPN

Black Hill near Appletreewick pictured in February 1961.

2. Yorkshire in 1961

Black Hill near Appletreewick pictured in February 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN

Bramham village on the Great North Road in February 1961.

3. Bramham

Bramham village on the Great North Road in February 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN

Sheltered under an umbrella, Major James France and his wife take their 1901 Clement Panhard through pools of water on their way to the Concours D'Elegance event of the Veteran Car Rally at Harrogate in September 1961.

4. Harrogate

Sheltered under an umbrella, Major James France and his wife take their 1901 Clement Panhard through pools of water on their way to the Concours D'Elegance event of the Veteran Car Rally at Harrogate in September 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside York Minster in April 1961.

5. York

Inside York Minster in April 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN

Todmorden town centre pictured in July 1961.

6. Todmorden

Todmorden town centre pictured in July 1961. | YPN Photo: YPN

