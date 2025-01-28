6 . York Road in the 1930s

On the left, second block of buildings is a branch of Yorkshire Penny Bank pictured in November 1938. It opened on June 1, 1931. Moving right is the junction with Raincliffe Street, then Leonard Dean, newsagents shop and William Dawson, draper. Next is the junction with Everleigh Street. No.190, premises of E.Davis, family butcher, next no.188 John Redmans' fruit shop. An advertisement for Cherry Blossom shoe polish is over the shop door. Street in view is Chantrell Grove. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net