1. Wortley in the 1950s
On the left of this view from June 1959 is Copley Yard where a car is parked. The two properties in view were part of the same premises as number 6 Tong Road, the pale fronted building in the centre of the view. This was an upholsterers and furnishers, business of R. Robinson. Number 4 follows to the right, this building is shared by Lilians hairdressers upstairs and G. Levine's tailors downstairs. Number 2a is the Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel at number 2 Wellington Road is visible on the right edge. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Wortley in the 1950s
This view looks from Green Lane onto Wortley Grove, the former location of two businesses. V. Allerton, decorator had occupied number 3, with number 5 on the right edge being the West Leeds Printing Works, business of J. Rostron and Son Ltd. Number 1 is a private residence. Pictured in May 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Wortley in the 1950s
Grange Street runs from the left edge of this view in ascending order to number 81 on the right. Number 81 is part of the shop premises seen on the right at number 20 Green Lane which is listed as the business of Mrs Maggie Butler. A lady in an apron stands in the doorway while a woman pushing a pram with a little boy look into the window. Pictured in June 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Wortley in the 1950s
Through houses on the even numbered side of Carter Street in June 1959. Numbers run to the right in descending order towards Clyde Street from number 18 on the left which is at the junction with Skilbeck Street. These houses also had frontage on Carter Place. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Wortley in the 1950s
Gelderd Road at the junction with Whitehall Road in September 1950. 'Tainton Ltd', can be seen in the centre. Adverts for 'Bile Beans', 'India Tyres', 'Greys Cigarettes', visible. Traffic on the roads. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Wortley in the 1950s
November 1954 and pupils from Lower Wortley Infant's School are seen handing toys to a Yorkshire Evening Post van driver which they had collected for the paper's Toy Appeal. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.