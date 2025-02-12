Warm-hearted photos take you around Woodhouse in the 1950s

1 . Woodhouse in the 1950s

To the left, at the top of Delph Street are the remains of White Rose Yard. Numbering on Delph Street begins here with 12 and moves right in descending order to 2, which is next to all the wall posters. This is the corner with Woodhouse Street. Number 204 is a newsagents and hardwaare shop, business of Mrs Getrude Moss. The shop window is full of goods and there are many advertisements for products and publications. To the right is 202. This is the White Rose public house selling Melbourne Brewery beers. Pictured in September 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service