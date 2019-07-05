Why this Great Yorkshire Show billboard left Leeds Tetley's brewery bosses red-faced

The beer may have been in tip top condition when it left Tetley's brewery in 1991 - pity about the billboard advertising the firm's tie up with the Great Yorkshire Show.

If the brewery advert was to be believed then the farmers heading to the Harrogate showground on July 14,15 and 16 - and missing Chapel!

July 14 fell on the Sabbath. Ooops!

It was of course a mistake and one they were trying to hard to smile about down at Tetleys in Hunslet.

The Show that year was actually being held on July 9, 10 and 11.

Brewery spokesman Colin Waite quipped at the time: "The poster must have been done after the noon beer tasting.

"As one of the biggest supporters of the Great Yorkshire Show the last thing we want to do is advertise the wrong dates. We'll put it right as quickly as possible."