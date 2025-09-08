It proved to be a night to remember for a generation of Leeds clubbers.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Were you among the crowd when music show broadcast from from inside city centre nightclub Ritzy?

This video is sure to evoke memories for the thousands who attended on the Saturday night as well as those who then watched it on television a few hours later in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were you at Ritzy when The Hitman and Her came to Leeds? | Third Party

The programme, which ran from 1988 to 1992, presented a taste of late-night clubbing with revellers plucked out to participate in games such as Pass The Mic!, Showing Out, and Clothes Swap.

It featured long segments showing crowds dancing to popular hits and occasional celebrity performances with Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan. acting as masters of ceremony.

"You can walk around and there are not too many stairs to fall down when your drink," Ritzy regular Gillian told Michaela Strachan when she was interviewed for the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Waterman said that the idea for The Hitman and Her came to him when he turned on the TV late one night and the only TV station still on-air was featuring guest Elvis Costello talking about Irish politics.

WERE YOU AT THE RITZY THAT NIGHT? Share your memories with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or twitter - @AndyHutchYPN