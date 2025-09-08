Memories of TV's The Hitman and Her at Leeds nightclub Ritzy
Were you among the crowd when music show broadcast from from inside city centre nightclub Ritzy?
This video is sure to evoke memories for the thousands who attended on the Saturday night as well as those who then watched it on television a few hours later in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The programme, which ran from 1988 to 1992, presented a taste of late-night clubbing with revellers plucked out to participate in games such as Pass The Mic!, Showing Out, and Clothes Swap.
It featured long segments showing crowds dancing to popular hits and occasional celebrity performances with Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan. acting as masters of ceremony.
"You can walk around and there are not too many stairs to fall down when your drink," Ritzy regular Gillian told Michaela Strachan when she was interviewed for the show.
Pete Waterman said that the idea for The Hitman and Her came to him when he turned on the TV late one night and the only TV station still on-air was featuring guest Elvis Costello talking about Irish politics.
