Welcoming photos take you back to Whitby in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

The wonder of Whitby is celebrated in these fabulous photos of the seaside town during the 1990s.

The coastal gem's tourist attractions are all featured in this collection plucked from the YEP archive. They include the town's Abbey and Harbour through to the Magpie Cafe and the famous steps. It was also a decade which saw the town welcome home a replica of Captain Cook's ship HMS Endeavour not once but twice in the same year and the Whitby Town win a trophy at Wembley. READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Bridlington in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Did you enjoy a meal here? The Magpie Cafe pictured in August 1998.

1. Whitby in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a meal here? The Magpie Cafe pictured in August 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

The famous 199 steps leading to Whitby Abbey pictured in November 1999.

2. Whitby in the 1990s

The famous 199 steps leading to Whitby Abbey pictured in November 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Whitby's famous harbour is framed by one of the public shelters on quay in March 1999.

3. Whitby in the 1990s

Whitby's famous harbour is framed by one of the public shelters on quay in March 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Whitby Abbey landmarks is captured in all its glory as the autumn sunshine shines down on the ruins in September 1998.

4. Whitby in the 1990s

Whitby Abbey landmarks is captured in all its glory as the autumn sunshine shines down on the ruins in September 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

The crowds gather above Whitby Harbour to see the HMS Endeavour return to the town for the second time in 1997.

5. Whitby in the 1990s

The crowds gather above Whitby Harbour to see the HMS Endeavour return to the town for the second time in 1997. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

The army mail train makes its way from Whitby back to Pickering in January 1996.

6. Whitby in the 1990s

The army mail train makes its way from Whitby back to Pickering in January 1996. Photo: Jim Moran

