Leeds at Christmas: Weird and wacky photos take back to the 1980s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

These crackers turn back the clock to showcase how Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1980s.

They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which featured Rubik's Cube, Masters of the Universe, Glow Worm, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers and the Nintendo Entertainment System among the 'must have' presents. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts included Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners (1982), Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? (1984), Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (1987) and Ride On Time" by Black Box (1989). Raise a Babycham and enjoy this trip down memory lane. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Nick Bull of North Leeds CC bowls in seasonal footwear during a Boxing Day fixture on Roundhay Park in 1983.

1. Roundhay Park

Nick Bull of North Leeds CC bowls in seasonal footwear during a Boxing Day fixture on Roundhay Park in 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN

Around 300 people braved the cold to welcome Leeds City Station's latest distinguished visitor at Christmas in 1982.

2. Leeds city centre

Around 300 people braved the cold to welcome Leeds City Station's latest distinguished visitor at Christmas in 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Outside Wykebeck School where people queued for the annual Wykebeck 'Family Allowance Toy Fair' in 1982. It was an opportunity to buy Christmas toys at reasonable prices thanks to donations by local firms and business fairs including 'Toy City'

3. Wykebeck

Outside Wykebeck School where people queued for the annual Wykebeck 'Family Allowance Toy Fair' in 1982. It was an opportunity to buy Christmas toys at reasonable prices thanks to donations by local firms and business fairs including 'Toy City' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Carol singing for the Leeds Council for Voluntary Services Christmas Appeal at Leeds City Station in 1982.

4. Leeds city centre

Carol singing for the Leeds Council for Voluntary Services Christmas Appeal at Leeds City Station in 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN

Meet 'Scruffy,' an unwanted puppy who is the star of a children's record in 1982 which pointed out the plight of pets given as Christmas presents - then abandoned. Most of the royalties earned by 'Scruffy's Song' were due to go to the RSPCA.

5. Leeds city centre

Meet 'Scruffy,' an unwanted puppy who is the star of a children's record in 1982 which pointed out the plight of pets given as Christmas presents - then abandoned. Most of the royalties earned by 'Scruffy's Song' were due to go to the RSPCA. | YPN Photo: YPN

Christmas 1984 and Ronald Magill, alias Emmerdale's Amos Brearley, helps launch Help the Aged's Northern Christmas Appeal. Throwing fake snowballs are, from left, Parminder Binji, Matthew Birch, Stuart Perkins and Erica Withington.

6. Leeds city centre

Christmas 1984 and Ronald Magill, alias Emmerdale's Amos Brearley, helps launch Help the Aged's Northern Christmas Appeal. Throwing fake snowballs are, from left, Parminder Binji, Matthew Birch, Stuart Perkins and Erica Withington. | YPN Photo: YPN

