They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which featured Rubik's Cube, Masters of the Universe, Glow Worm, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers and the Nintendo Entertainment System among the 'must have' presents. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts included Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners (1982), Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? (1984), Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (1987) and Ride On Time" by Black Box (1989). Raise a Babycham and enjoy this trip down memory lane.