They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which featured Rubik's Cube, Masters of the Universe, Glow Worm, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers and the Nintendo Entertainment System among the 'must have' presents. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts included Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners (1982), Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? (1984), Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley (1987) and Ride On Time" by Black Box (1989). Raise a Babycham and enjoy this trip down memory lane.
1. Roundhay Park
Nick Bull of North Leeds CC bowls in seasonal footwear during a Boxing Day fixture on Roundhay Park in 1983. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Around 300 people braved the cold to welcome Leeds City Station's latest distinguished visitor at Christmas in 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Wykebeck
Outside Wykebeck School where people queued for the annual Wykebeck 'Family Allowance Toy Fair' in 1982. It was an opportunity to buy Christmas toys at reasonable prices thanks to donations by local firms and business fairs including 'Toy City' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Carol singing for the Leeds Council for Voluntary Services Christmas Appeal at Leeds City Station in 1982. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Leeds city centre
Meet 'Scruffy,' an unwanted puppy who is the star of a children's record in 1982 which pointed out the plight of pets given as Christmas presents - then abandoned. Most of the royalties earned by 'Scruffy's Song' were due to go to the RSPCA. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
Christmas 1984 and Ronald Magill, alias Emmerdale's Amos Brearley, helps launch Help the Aged's Northern Christmas Appeal. Throwing fake snowballs are, from left, Parminder Binji, Matthew Birch, Stuart Perkins and Erica Withington. | YPN Photo: YPN
