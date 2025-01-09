Secret Leeds: Video celebrates vibrancy and heritage of Mabgate
Magbate is defined as "the area is bounded to the west by North Street; to the east by Macaulay Street; to the north by Mushroom Street and to the south by the New York Road"
The name comes from 'Mab', meaning a prostitute and 'gate' meaning a street.
The area developed at the end of the 18th century when woollen mills were built along the Lady Beck or Mabgate Beck which runs parallel to Mabgate on the west. By 1850 the area had become densely packed with industrial premises and workers' houses.
The area today contains four listed buildings: two on Mabgate, the Hope Foundry, and its offices, Hope House, and two in the former Leylands, the Smithfield Hotel on North Street; and Crispin House on New York Road.
The Hope Foundry produced ironwork for street furniture such as lamps, bollards, benches and mileposts, many of which are still around.
The Black Horse public house was built on the site of Mabgate Hall as the Black Bull Inn. It was rebuilt in 1868 as the Black Horse.
The City of Mabgate Inn was converted to flats in 2006. It dates from 1857: the green area opposite was a cholera burial ground.
Your YEP visited the area and produced this video on the area’s rich history and heritage.
